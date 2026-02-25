Indore News: Traffic Cops Hit The Streets, No Mercy For No-Parking Violations | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police intensified foot patrols and enforcement drives on main roads and in busy market areas to improve the traffic congestion in the city on Tuesday.

Special patrolling teams have been formed in all four traffic zones to control illegal and unplanned parking that often causes jams.

According to the police, the teams inspected their assigned areas and took action against vehicle owners who violated traffic rules. In Zone 1, action was taken from Mari Mata Square to Banganga and from Kalani Nagar to Airport Road. Zone 2 teams covered both sides of the road from Vijay Nagar through Khajrana to Kanadia Road.

In Zone 3, enforcement was carried out on MG Road, Palasia Square to White Church, RNT Marg near Jhabua Tower, White Church to the Dawa Bazar at Madhumilan Square. Zone 4 teams focused on Bhawarkuan to Tower Chauraha, the Rajwada area, Jawahar Marg, Khajuri Bazar and Sarafa area.

During patrolling, teams used public address systems, body-worn cameras, cranes, wheel clamps and POS machines to act against illegal parking, vehicles parked on footpaths and those blocking the road.

Drivers were first advised and warned, and if violations continued, challans were issued and vehicles were towed away. Announcements were also made requesting people to follow traffic rules and use designated parking spaces.

The officials claimed that the people appreciated the strict action, especially against no-parking and wrong-side driving in the city.