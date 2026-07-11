Slow Site Preparation Threatens MY Hospital's Expansion Timeline | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ambitious expansion of Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, aimed at constructing a modern 1,450-bed hospital with nearly 1,650 rooms at an estimated cost of Rs 773 crore, continues to face significant delays even 10 months after its foundation stone was laid.

While authorities have initiated the tender process to demolish 39 government residential quarters within the hospital campus, the project has yet to gain substantial momentum.

The Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation (MPBDC) has invited tenders for the demolition of the quarters located behind the old OPD building.

The work is expected to be completed within three months of the award of the contract. Most doctors, nurses and hospital staff residing in the quarters have been asked to vacate the premises.

Several families have already relocated, while others are in the process of shifting.

Despite these developments, major hurdles remain at the construction site. Large portions of debris have yet to be cleared, excavation work has progressed slowly and machinery has only recently begun earthwork operations.

Officials are also awaiting approval for the relocation of several trees falling within the project area.

The proposed hospital complex will feature advanced departments, modern operation theatres, ICUs, a trauma centre, a multi-level parking facility and an auditorium, significantly enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

However, with the layout plan still under revision and site preparation incomplete, meeting the original three-year completion target appears increasingly challenging unless work gathers pace in the coming months.