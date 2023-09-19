 Slogans Of ‘Jai Mahakal’ Echoed In South Korea  
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Swami Shaileshanand Giri participating in the World Religion Conference in Seoul  | FP PHOTO   

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As soon as Juna Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shaileshanand Giri from Ujjain reached South Korea, the atmosphere became Shiva-like with the proclamation of `Jai Mahakal’ in the Sarva Dharma Vishwa Shanti Sabha. 

Swami made the youth and religious gurus from all over the world aware of the concept of Vasudev Kutumbakam of Sanatan Dharma for the equality of all religions. During a mutual discussion, everyone was also invited to visit Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple. 

Swami has been continuously giving lectures on the science of Shiva philosophy and in this way, he is propagating Sanatan as the messenger of Ujjain Mahakal thought in the world.

He presented the idol of Lord Mahakal and Rudraksha Mala to all the assembly members.    

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

