Skill Development Now Surpasses Academic Degrees: IAS Rahul Jain | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Royal Institute of Management and Advanced Studies, Ratlam, organised a guidance session for students featuring Finance Commission Joint Secretary IAS Rahul Jain as the keynote speaker.

The session covered employment, self-employment and spirituality as pathways to success. The programme was presided over by Royal Group of Institutions chairman Pramod Gugalia. He introduced Jain as a 2005-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Jain has previously served as collector of Gwalior, Rewa and Narmadapuram and as director of the TNCP. He is also a qualified CA.

Addressing students, Jain talked about several government schemes including the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme, the Chief Minister's Seekho-Kamao (Learn and Earn) Scheme, the Vivekananda Career Guidance Scheme, the Corporate Mitra Portal and the iGOT Platform, urging students to actively avail themselves of these opportunities.

He reiterated that skill development has surpassed academic degrees in importance in the present era, stressing that students must expand their capabilities beyond bookish knowledge to meet industrial demands.

He stressed the irreplaceable value of hard work and persistent effort and also advocated for digital discipline and the productive use of technology. Social workers Om Agarwal, Mangilal Jain and others were present.