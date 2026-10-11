Six Injured In Knife Attack During Navratri Preparations In MP's Ratlam After Dispute Over Liquor Money, One In ICU | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Six people were injured in an alleged knife attack by history-sheeter Vikas Yadav during preparations for a Navratri programme at Narayan Market near Bajna Bus Stand late on Saturday.

Tosif Ali, who sustained a stab wound to his stomach, was referred from the district hospital to the Medical College, where he is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the complaint filed by Anil Rotela, preparations for the Navratri festival were underway near the Gawli Temple at Narayan Market around 7 pm on Saturday.

At approximately 1 am, Vikas Yadav allegedly arrived and demanded money to purchase liquor. When Anil refused to give him money, an argument broke out between them.

According to the complainant, Yadav allegedly pulled out a knife during the altercation and attacked Anil Rotela, injuring his left arm.

When Tosif Ali, who was nearby, intervened, Yadav allegedly threatened him and stabbed him in the stomach. The complaint further alleges that he continued attacking people during the incident.

Four others were also injured. Ajay Rotela suffered a head injury, Sunil Rotela was injured in the stomach, Ayush Rotela sustained an injury to his nose, and Ujjwal Rotela suffered injuries to both hands.

The injured were initially taken to the district hospital for treatment. Given the seriousness of Tosif Ali's condition, doctors referred him to the Medical College, where he was admitted to the ICU.

According to the complainant, Golu Gawli and Ravi Salvi, who were present at the scene, also intervened in an attempt to control the situation. The complaint further alleged that Yadav threatened to kill Anil if he encountered him again.

Police have registered a case against history-sheeter Vikas Yadav under various sections, including those related to assault. Further investigation is underway.