Indore Vegetable Prices Remain High Ahead Of Navratri, Fresh Green Peas Touch ₹110 Per Kg | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Navratri approaching, fresh green peas and peanuts have arrived at the Choithram Vegetable Market, raising hopes of relief for consumers struggling with high vegetable prices.

New peas from Nashik in Maharashtra and peanuts from Shivpuri and Sagar have started reaching the market, though their wholesale prices remain relatively high.

New peas are selling at Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg, while raw peanuts are priced at Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg. Other vegetables, including drumsticks, are also selling at Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg, while fenugreek leaves are available at around Rs 50 per kg.

Traders expect vegetable prices to fluctuate in the coming days, depending on market arrivals, weather conditions and demand during Navratri.

Since many people observe fasts during the festival, demand for certain vegetables may decline, potentially easing household budgets. However, traders believe a significant price drop is unlikely at present.

Vegetable supply from surrounding rural areas and other producing regions will play a key role in determining future prices. Higher arrivals could help stabilise rates, while any supply disruption may keep prices elevated.

Wholesale vegetable prices at Choithram Mandi

Vegetable

Price

New green peas

Rs 100-110/kg

Drumsticks

Rs 60-70/kg

Raw peanuts

Rs 60-70/kg

Fenugreek leaves

Rs 50/kg

Ridge gourd

Rs 30-35/kg

Tomatoes

Rs 15-30/kg

Okra

Rs 25-30/kg

Carrots

Rs 20/kg

Cauliflower

Rs 15-20/piece

Spinach

Rs 15-20/kg

Cucumber

Rs 15-18/kg

Cabbage

Rs 8-12/kg

Bottle gourd

Rs 8-10/kg