Six Held With Illegal Pistols During Check | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Six youths were arrested with two illegal pistols, six live cartridges and two two-wheelers during a late-night vehicle checking drive conducted by the Industrial Area police under the supervision of City Superintendent of Police Satyendra Ghanghoria.

Police said the checking was being carried out near Siddh Vinayak Colony on Sailana Road when a Pulsar motorcycle and a Honda Activa scooter, carrying six youths, approached the checkpoint at high speed.

During the search, an illegal pistol with a magazine and four live cartridges was recovered from Rohit alias Krishna Mali, who was riding the Pulsar.

Another illegal pistol with a magazine and two live cartridges was recovered from Jitendra alias Bada Golu, who was riding the Activa.

The accused failed to produce valid licences or documents for the firearms and allegedly tried to shift responsibility onto one another. They were also unable to produce valid driving licences and vehicle documents.

Police seized both pistols, six live cartridges and the two vehicles before arresting all six accused.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, and further investigation is underway.