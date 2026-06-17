Indore Metro Phase 2 Launch Delayed Again; Officials Inspect Super Priority Corridor Ahead Of Possible PM Inauguration | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The inauguration of the second phase of the Indore Metro's Priority Corridor has been delayed once again, even as senior state officials reviewed the project's preparedness on Wednesday.

The visit of Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department, Sanjay Dubey has fuelled speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the newly completed stretch, though no official announcement has been made.

Dubey, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) Managing Director S Krishna Chaitanya, inspected various construction sites, elevated sections and metro stations.

He also reviewed construction quality, safety standards and operational readiness.

The second phase of the Super Priority Corridor, extending from Gandhi Nagar to Registan Square, is fully ready for inauguration.

Earlier, the launch was expected around June 20, but the date has now been deferred. Officials, however, have not disclosed a revised schedule.

The ACS also inspected the proposed launch site for the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and reviewed preparations related to utility shifting, traffic management and safety arrangements for the underground metro corridor.

The high-level inspection has intensified speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could inaugurate the second phase of the project, as the launch date appears to be awaiting approval from higher authorities.

However, MPMRCL has not officially announced either the inauguration date or the dignitary who will inaugurate the corridor.

Meanwhile, trial runs on the new section are continuing successfully, including late-night operations to assess system readiness. Metro officials said all technical and operational parameters are being closely monitored.

With the second phase nearly ready and work on the underground corridor gathering pace, the Indore Metro project is moving closer to another major milestone.

However, the city will have to wait a little longer for the formal launch announcement.