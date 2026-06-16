Jinsi Faces Indore Municipal Corporation Bulldozers’ Wrath | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has intensified work on the widening of 23 roads proposed under the city's Master Plan, launching a major demolition drive between Jinsi Square and Naimanth Jain Temple.

More than 40 houses that fell within the road expansion zone were demolished on Tuesday, while several residents had already removed portions of their properties voluntarily.

The Master Plan proposes an 80-feet-wide road along the Jinsi route. However, the civic body is currently executing a 60-feet-wide road project.

Three months ago, municipal officials conducted measurements from the central line of the road and marked structures that encroached on the proposed widening area.

In some cases, eight to ten feet of residential constructions were found to be obstructing the project.

Following the marking process, several homeowners voluntarily demolished the affected portions of their houses.

For those who had not removed the structures, the municipal corporation initiated demolition proceedings on Tuesday.

A large team comprising eight JCB machines and more than 100 workers arrived at the site in the morning.

Residents were asked to remove their belongings before demolition work began. Within two hours, more than 40 structures were brought down.

As a safety measure, electricity supply along the stretch was temporarily disconnected, and traffic was halted from both sides of the road during the operation.

Officials noted that demolition work between the Laxmibai Statue and Jinsi Square had already been completed about two weeks ago.

The road-widening project is expected to improve connectivity, allowing commuters to travel towards Bada Ganpati and Rambagh via Jinsi Road instead of relying on the city's VIP Road.

An old house belonging to Congress leader Kripashankar Shukla also falls within the affected area, and he has reportedly agreed to its demolition.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation is preparing for another demolition drive next week along the proposed road connecting Nehru Nagar to Atal Dwar.

More than 60 constructions have been identified as obstructions on that route. Residents had recently met the Mayor, requesting a reduction in the proposed road width, but civic authorities are moving ahead with preparations for the project.