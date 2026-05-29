Six Goats Killed In Suspected Hyena Attack In Aalirajpur | Representative Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fear has spread across Katnwad village in Chhaktla area after six goats were killed and another injured in a suspected hyena attack on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at the residence of man named Bachchu Ram Singh Dawar in Patel Phalian, where the livestock had been tied in a thatched shed.

According to villagers, the wild animal entered the premises during the night and attacked the goats. Bachchu was away attending a family function, while other family members were sleeping in a nearby house.

Owing to heavy rain and strong winds, the family remained unaware of the attack until Friday morning.

On receiving information, deputy ranger Than Singh Mandloi, along with forest guards Surendra Mehta and Narendra Singh Baria, reached the spot and conducted an inspection.

During the survey, officials found animal footprints in a field behind the house. Preliminary observations by the Forest Department suggest the footprints could belong to a hyena.

A veterinary doctor conducted post-mortem examinations of the dead goats, while forest officials prepared a panchnama and forwarded the report to district headquarters. The process for providing compensation to the livestock owner has been initiated.

The incident has created panic among villagers, who fear further attacks on livestock. Forest officials have advised residents to remain alert during the night and take precautions to protect their animals.