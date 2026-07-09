Six Food Samples Collected From SDPS International School Kitchen In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration officials inspected SDPS International School on Khandwa Road and examined the school's kitchen and storage area.

The officials collected six food samples from there, including cooked ridge gourd vegetable, poha, mixed fruit jam, chilli powder, salt, and ghee.

The samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory for analysis, and further action will be taken based on the test reports.

Officials also found several hygiene-related shortcomings. Pest control arrangements were found to be unsatisfactory, drinking water test reports were not available, and rusty knives and chopping boards were also found in the kitchen.

The school management was also instructed to follow the First-In, First-Out (FIFO) method for food storage and to immediately rectify the deficiencies.

In another action, the officials investigated a complaint about an expired Paper Boat beverage sold at a grocery store. During the inspection, no expired products were found on sale.

However, 12 cartons of expired Paper Boat beverages kept separately in the warehouse for disposal were destroyed in the presence of a Food Safety Officer.

The complainant was informed about the action and expressed satisfaction with the response.