Six Extra High Tension Lines Clock Four Breakdown-Free Years | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant milestone for Madhya Pradesh's power transmission sector, six Extra High Tension (EHT) transmission lines under MP Power Transmission Company (MP Transco)'s Indore region have completed four consecutive years—around 1,500 days—of uninterrupted, breakdown-free operation, highlighting the robustness of the state's transmission infrastructure.

The achievement was recorded despite adverse weather conditions, including storms, heavy rainfall and lightning strikes, reflecting the effectiveness of MP Transco's maintenance practices and monitoring systems.

State Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said 593 EHT transmission lines across Madhya Pradesh have remained breakdown-free over the past four years.

He credited the achievement to the dedication, technical expertise and coordinated efforts of MP Transco's engineers, technical staff and outsourced maintenance teams.

The six transmission lines in the Indore region that achieved the feat are the 220 kV North Zone–Jaitpura line, the 132 kV Indore Chambal–Ujjain line, the 132 kV Indore Chambal–Barwaha line, the 132 kV Indore South Zone–Rau line, the 132 kV Indore South Zone–Satya Sai line and the 132 kV Indore North Zone–Niranjanpura line.

According to MP Transco officials, continuous preventive maintenance, regular inspections, effective monitoring and the sustained commitment of field personnel have been instrumental in ensuring the reliability of these critical transmission assets.

The utility has strengthened its transmission network through the adoption of advanced technologies, including condition-based maintenance, proactive asset management and modern monitoring systems, significantly improving the performance and reliability of EHT transmission lines.

Officials said the breakdown-free operation has been supported by regular line patrolling, thermovision inspections, special surveillance of vulnerable locations, pre-monsoon maintenance drives and continuous SCADA-based monitoring.

Effective corridor management, timely vegetation clearance, preventive maintenance of insulators, conductors, jumpers and associated hardware, along with drone-based inspections and online condition monitoring, have enabled the early detection and rectification of potential faults.

The successful operation of these six transmission lines for four years without a breakdown underscores MP Transco's commitment to operational excellence and highlights the resilience and reliability of the state's power transmission network.