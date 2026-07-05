Vroom: Indore Begins Trial Run Of PM E-Buses | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city on Saturday launched the technical and commercial trial of the Centre's PM e-Bus Sewa under Route I-14, marking a major step towards sustainable public transport.

Ten fully air-conditioned electric buses began operations between Rau Rangwasa and Kanadia Bypass via Ranjit Hanuman, Rajwada and Bengali Square.

Under the Government of India's PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, Indore has been allotted 150 modern nine-metre electric buses, which will be introduced in phases after the trial.

The buses are equipped with advanced safety and passenger-friendly features, including CCTV cameras, panic buttons, digital fare collection systems and wheelchair accessibility for persons with disabilities.

The service will be monitored through the Intelligent Transit Management System (ITMS), enabling real-time tracking and operations from the command and control centres at the AICTSL office and the Nayta Mundla depot. Instead of conventional drivers and conductors, specially trained Coach Captains and Digital Assistants will manage operations and assist passengers.

Officials said the e-bus fleet will eventually connect different parts of Indore as well as nearby towns and peri-urban areas, providing cleaner, safer and affordable public transport while promoting green mobility across the region.