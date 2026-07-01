Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign: Indore Municipal Corporation Rejuvenates 137 Wells, Conserves 15 Stepwells, Deepens 10 Ponds | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) rejuvenated 137 wells, conserved 15 stepwells, deepened and beautified 10 ponds, and restored nearly 22 km of feeder channels connected to 24 water bodies under the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign.

Presenting the campaign's achievements at its concluding ceremony on Tuesday, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said rainwater harvesting structures had been ensured in 10,453 buildings.

As part of groundwater recharge efforts, 75 recharge shafts were constructed and 100 abandoned borewells were converted into recharge shafts.

The campaign also saw the installation of 60 public drinking water kiosks and the organisation of six major awareness drives and 183 zonal-level programmes.

District Panchayat chairperson Reena Satish Malviya highlighted achievements in rural areas, stating that 2,864 water conservation works were completed.

These included recharge pits, restoration of 77 check dams and stop dams, construction of six new ponds, deepening of 93 ponds, restoration of 12 historic stepwells, and plantation of 15,933 saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

The Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign, launched from Nipania Talab on March 19, concluded at Jal Sabhagrah on Tuesday in the presence of urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, public representatives, officials and citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayvargiya said conserving every drop of rainwater through rainwater harvesting and recharge systems was essential.

He described tree plantation as one of the most effective means of water conservation and praised the IMC's initiative of converting defunct borewells into recharge shafts.

Water works in-charge Abhishek Sharma Bablu said the campaign was implemented with the participation of government departments, social organisations, industries, banks and resident welfare associations.

During the programme, banks, industries, resident welfare associations, municipal officials, village representatives and other organisations were honoured with commendation certificates for their contribution to water conservation, groundwater recharge and public participation in the campaign.