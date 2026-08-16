Six Arrested, Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth ₹5.5 Crore Recovered In MP’s Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Sunday arrested six people in connection with the robbery of a jewellery trader in the Bilpank area and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth an estimated Rs 5.5 crore.

The recovery includes 238 gold ornaments weighing 4.167 kg and 183 silver ornaments weighing 4.047 kg, along with their boxes.

According to police, jeweller Arpit Choradia, a resident of Jain Colony, travelled to Barnagar on Aug 13 for business. After selling gold ornaments to various traders, he boarded a bus for Ratlam around 8.20 pm.

Between 9.15 pm and 9.30 pm, near Hanuman Chowki on the Umrathana Phanta route, two passengers who had boarded the bus at Barnagar allegedly approached him and tried to snatch his bag.

When Choradia resisted and raised an alarm, three accomplices allegedly assaulted him and fled with the bag containing jewellery, cash and documents.

Bilpank police registered a case under Section 309(6) of the BNS. One of the accused arrested in the case was reportedly an employee of the jewellery trader, while another ran a tea stall near the trader's shop.

Following the robbery, police teams analysed more than 300 CCTV recordings, cyber and technical evidence, and conducted field investigations.

Police also recorded statements of the bus driver, conductor and cleaner. Police detained six suspects who, according to police, admitted their involvement based on the evidence.

Police identified the arrested accused as Rahul Gurjar, Abhijeet alias Abhay Gurjar, Yashwant Gurjar, Rahul alias Veer Gurjar, Ravi alias Babla Gurjar and Mohammad Umar alias Pappu.

Police said Rohit Nayak and Gaurav Gurjar are still absconding. Police are conducting further investigation.