Sitting On A Powder Keg: Inferno Just A Spark Away; Thousands Live And Work Without Basic Safety Measures | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The recent fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives, has once again exposed the deadly consequences of ignoring fire safety norms. For Indore, the tragedy serves as a warning siren.

The city has already witnessed fatal fire incidents, including the death of eight members of a family in a residential blaze. Yet, a ground reality check suggests that Indore remains dangerously unprepared for a major fire disaster.

A survey of ten small residential and commercial buildings below 15 metres, where stringent No Objection Certificate requirements do not apply, found that only three possessed basic fire extinguishers. The remaining seven had virtually no firefighting arrangements. In congested localities such as Ranipura, Jail Road, and the Novelty Market area, as well as neighbourhoods including Shri Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Sukhliya, and Annapurna, residents live without any fire safety.

"We live in fear every day. If a fire breaks out, there is no escape route as there is no firefighting system. We can only pray," said Rajiv Sharma, a resident near the Novelty Market. The area is filled with warehouses stocked with cardboard, garments, and other combustible materials.

The situation is equally worrying at Dawa Bazar, one of central India's largest medicine markets. Despite daily footfall running into thousands, traders admit that a comprehensive fire safety infrastructure is absent. Many shopkeepers operate under the assumption that since no major fire has occurred in the past, it will not happen in the future.

The pace of enforcement remains a concern. While nearly 10,000 buildings above three storeys were identified for inspection, authorities have surveyed only 452 properties in the last three months. Officials found 98 buildings with non-functional systems, issued notices to over 150 properties, and sealed 32 buildings, including seven hotels.

WHAT MP FIRE NORMS SAY

Fire NOC Mandatory For

Commercial or residential buildings above 15 metres

Hotels with more than 50 beds

High-footfall establishments, malls, schools and large commercial complexes

Below 15 Metres

Fire NOC not mandatory

Basic firefighting arrangements – fire extinguishers and emergency preparedness are recommended

Hotels Below 50 Beds

Fire NOC not compulsory

However, safety equipment and fire preparedness are strongly advised

WHAT OFFICIALS SAY

"Around 450 buildings have been served notices. Several hotels, restaurants and schools are under surveillance. We believe sufficient action has been initiated, while inspections related to Fire NOCs and safety compliance are continuing."

Ashish Kumar Pathak Additional Commissioner, IMC

"Many buildings have systems that were installed years ago that are either non-functional or nobody knows how to operate them. Equipment without maintenance or training is of little use during an emergency."

Satyendra Rajput Building Officer, IMC

"We conduct 300-400 awareness programmes every year and encourage even smaller hotels and buildings to install firefighting systems."

Vinod Mishra Fire Officer, IMC

RECENT KILLER FIRES

Tilak Nagar EV Charging & Cylinder Blast

On March 18, 2026, a devastating 4:00 AM fire hit a Tilak Nagar residence, killing eight and injuring several.

Banganga Residential Fire

On January 30, 2026, a tragic fire erupted early Friday morning inside a house in Banganga area. A 45-year-old male resident was trapped and died of severe burns and asphyxiation.

Rau Chemical Warehouse Fire

On November 1, 2025, a massive fire engulfed a Rau chemical warehouse. The fire trapped and killed two 50-year-old women workers. The owner sustained burn injuries.

Lasudia Penthouse Fire

In October 2025, a short circuit sparked a fire inside a top-floor Lasudia penthouse. Congress leader and automobile dealer Pravesh Agrawal tragically died from severe smoke inhalation.

RECENT FIRE IN HIGH-RISES

On April 13, a massive fire broke out on the sixth floor of an Indore Development Authority (IDA) residential building in the Harsinghar Complex, near Niranjanpur, in Scheme Number 136. Fortunately, there were no casualties thanks to a timely evacuation.

On May 3, a massive fire broke out in a sixth-floor flat at Balaji Heights in Mahalaxmi Nagar. The blaze erupted in Flat No 611, located in C-Block.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

On May 20, a major fire broke out on the seventh floor of the Mehidpurwala Furniture showroom building located near Radisson Square on Ring Road at around 10:30 am. Thanks to the prompt action, all employees were safely evacuated.