Sitamau: Congress organises 'Farmers Justice March'

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress Committee, Youth Congress carried out a 'Farmers Justice March' in order to mark their protest against low price for agrarian produce. The march led by MLA representative Rakesh Patidar, commenced from Sitamau Modi Mata Temple and terminated at Joganiya Mata temple.

During which, one of the members said that farmers' income was to be doubled by 2022 but instead their sufferings have been doubled. Farmers used to get a fair price for their produce under the UPA regime but the BJP-led government has ruined the economy. Garlic and onion have been selling at rock bottom prices leaving farmers in distress whereas excessive rains have destroyed several hectares of soybean crops.

The prices of crops are so low that the farmers cannot even recover the money they had invested in cultivation, despite an increase in production. Congress members also paid tributes to the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. They also shared thoughts on teachings from these great personalities.

Block committee president Suresh Patidar, youth president Rahul Jain, Suwasra block committee president Kripal Singh Solanki, district panchayat member representative Ratan Lal Suryavanshi, senior leader Rameshwar Jamaliya and other members of youth Congress were also present.