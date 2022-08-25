Sitamau: Anti-encroachment drive against nursery

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Taking major action in Kherkheda village on Sitamau Suwasra road, the administration has removed the encroachment done by Shrishti nursery on government land worth Rs 2 crore. The nursery had occupied about two hectares of land by giving false information without any statutory lease in which the nursery was operating for the last seven years.

According to the village residents, the nursery owner was hampering the water supply by excessively pumping out water from the panchayat well. Along with this he had also captured the building constructed by the panchayat to organise mass events and built his house over it.

After which, villagers collectively gathered and complained to the collector and the SDM. Tehsildar Vaibhav Jain, horticulture officer Banwari Lal Verma, Patwari Samarth Bairagi and others reached the spot along with a police team and took the action.

Read Also Mandsaur: People vote till 8 pm in Sitamau and Bhanpura