SIT Produces Seven Accused Linked To High-Profile Honeytrap Case Before Magistrate; All Sent To Jail

SIT Produces Seven Accused Before Magistrate; All Sent To Jail | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch on Monday produced seven accused linked to the high-profile honeytrap case before the court, from where they were remanded to judicial custody.

The accused sent to jail include Shweta Vijay Jain, Alka Dixit, Jaideep Dixit, Reshu Chaudhary, Lakhan Chaudhary, Head Constable Vinod Sharma, and Jitendra Purohit. The case was registered against them following a complaint lodged by liquor contractor Chintu Thakur.

With the police remand of all the accused expiring on Monday, the SIT team presented them before the magistrate at his house, ahead of schedule and discreetly, to prevent the accused from interacting with the media.

Meanwhile, other investigative agencies have also stepped up their probe into the honeytrap scandal.

DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said that the SIT has seized multiple mobile phones from Reshu and Shweta. These devices have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for the recovery of deleted data, photos, and videos. Investigators are relying on this forensic data and technical evidence to determine whether there are additional victims caught in the honeytrap network.