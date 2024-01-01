Simian ‘Slapgate’: Accused Youth Is Rau Resident | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The man who slapped a monkey in the viral video was identified by the Forest Department on Sunday. During questioning , the accused revealed that the video was shot in 2010 at Tincha Fall. The youth claimed to be a wildlife lover. The youth said in his justification of the incident that he did not slap the monkey but raised his hands in the air to make him run away.

At present the forest officers have not registered a case yet. The forest department will gather all facts related to the incident. A fifteen-second video went viral on Saturday, in which a young man is seen slapping a monkey after feeding it.

Due to this, the monkey fell from the railing and ran into the forest. Advocate Abhijeet Pandey had announced a reward of Rs 5k on the identification of the youth. The forest department identified the youth as Dilip, a resident of Rau on Sunday.

Three forest guards including a deputy ranger from the range reached the youth's house. At first he was not found. Later he was contacted on his mobile number. He further said that the video was made in Tincha Fall way back in 2010.