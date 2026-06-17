Simhastha Preparations Should Meet Saints' Expectations: Mahant Ravindrapuri | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj has said that preparations for Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain are progressing in line with the expectations of the saint community.

He also stressed the need for developing a permanent fairground in Ujjain on the lines of Prayagraj and Haridwar.

Speaking to media persons at Hotel Shreeji Palace after attending a Mahamandaleshwar coronation ceremony, Mahant Ravindrapuri said the Madhya Pradesh Government is working on the purification of the Shipra River, construction of ghats and other facilities for saints and devotees.

He recalled that the condition of the Shipra was a major concern during Simhastha 2016 and said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had assured saints that extensive riverfront development was underway.

He said the newly developed 30-km stretch of ghats along the Shipra would significantly improve arrangements for devotees during the Shahi Snan.

Emphasising the spiritual importance of the Shipra, he noted that every Kumbh or Simhastha is centred around a sacred river.

Praising CM Mohan Yadav, Mahant Ravindra Puri said several development projects linked to Simhastha are progressing rapidly.

He added that the success of Mahakal Lok has led to a sharp rise in pilgrim footfall, creating new business and employment opportunities in Ujjain.