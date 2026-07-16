Simhastha 2028: Ujjain Administration Reviews Traffic Plan At Tapobhumi Junction | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): With preparations gathering pace for Simhastha-2028, Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh, along with Collector Raushan Kumar Singh, inspected Tapobhumi Junction on Indore Road on Wednesday to review traffic arrangements aimed at ensuring the safe, convenient and uninterrupted movement of the millions of pilgrims expected to visit Ujjain from across the country.

The inspection was attended by senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC), the Public Works Department (PWD), the Revenue Department and other concerned agencies.

Officials assessed the existing traffic system, available road infrastructure, anticipated traffic load and future requirements at the busy intersection.

Special attention was given to the movement of pilgrims arriving from Indore, Bhopal, Badnawar and other major routes.

Detailed discussions were held on preparing a comprehensive traffic circulation plan to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement.

The Divisional Commissioner directed officials to streamline traffic from all directions to prevent congestion and bottlenecks while ensuring uninterrupted flow at the junction.

He instructed the heads of all concerned departments to prepare a scientific and long-term traffic management strategy, keeping in view the projected number of devotees during Simhastha.

The Collector said the convenience and safety of pilgrims would remain the administration's highest priority.

He directed all departments to work in close coordination to develop an efficient traffic system that enables safe and hassle-free travel with minimum delays and prevents overcrowding at key intersections.

During the inspection, officials also deliberated on various technical solutions and directed that a comprehensive traffic circulation plan be prepared after considering future traffic requirements to ensure that the movement of pilgrims during Simhastha remains organised, safe and seamless.