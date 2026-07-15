Indore-Abu Dhabi Direct Flight Resumes Today After 4 Months; CM Mohan Yadav To Flag Off | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of nearly four months, Madhya Pradesh will once again get an international air link as the Indore-Abu Dhabi-Indore service resumes from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar (DABH) Airport on Wednesday.

Air India Express will operate the flight four days a week - Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday - from both Indore and Abu Dhabi.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will flag off the inaugural flight at DABH Airport.

The direct flight will connect Indore, the state's economic capital, with Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), strengthening international connectivity for central India.

While flight operations will begin from the new terminal building, the inaugural function will be held at Terminal-1 (old terminal building).

Ahead of the launch, senior officials of the district administration, Air India Express and the airport inspected the venue and reviewed preparations, as the programme is being organised jointly by the district administration and Air India Express.

The service is being launched under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy-2025. Under the policy, the state government is supporting Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of up to Rs 15 lakh for international routes, including the Indore-Abu Dhabi service.

Flights schedule at a glance

Flight IX-247 (Indore-Abu Dhabi): On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the flight will depart from Indore at 7.50 pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 9.35 pm (UAE local time). On Sundays, it will operate with a one-hour delay. Flight duration will be about three hours and 15 minutes.

Flight IX-247 (Abu Dhabi-Indore): On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the flight will depart Abu Dhabi at 10.35 pm (UAE local time) and arrive in Indore at 3.20 am (Indian Standard Time). On Sundays, it will also operate with a one-hour delay. Flight duration will be about three hours and 10 minutes.

Flight will boost trade, tourism: Jose

TK Jose, managing director of Jose Travels, said the launch of the Indore-Abu Dhabi air service would benefit the large population of the Malwa-Nimar region.

At present, travellers on this route have to fly via Delhi or Mumbai, taking about seven to eight hours. The direct flight will reduce the travel time to about three hours and 15 minutes, boosting trade, investment, tourism and industrial activities.