Simhastha 2028 Roadworks To Move In Phases, Keep Ujjain Traffic Flowing | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner-cum-Simhastha fair officer Asheesh Singh and collector Raushan Kumar Singh inspected several key roads across the city to review and speed up widening works ahead of Simhastha 2028.

Municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra and other officials were also present.

The officials first inspected widening work from Gada Pulia Crossing via Ambar Colony to Harifatak Bridge Crossing and reviewed its progress. Singh directed officials to complete the work quickly.

They later inspected proposed widening works on Kaharwadi Road, Harsiddhi Ki Paal to Ramghat Road, Kaharwadi to Gudri Crossing and 24 Khamba Mata Temple to Harsiddhi Ki Paal.

They also reviewed the proposed widening from Khajurwali Masjid via Abdalpura, Jiwajiganj police station, Gautam Marg and Nayapura to Piplinaka main road.

Singh sought details from officials and engineers about the proposed works and directed that widening of all roads important for Simhastha be started soon and completed within the stipulated time frame while maintaining quality.

He directed officials to ensure minimum inconvenience to the public during construction.

Work should be taken up from one side of the road wherever required, while shifting electric poles and laying drinking water and sewer pipelines should be carried out in phases to ensure coordination among departments.

Singh also directed officials to prepare an action plan to keep traffic moving smoothly during construction. He interacted with residents to understand their needs and problems.

To avoid disrupting traffic during the inspection, Singh, the collector and the municipal commissioner travelled by e-rickshaw from Mahakal Crossing to Khajurwali Masjid.

Singh sat with the driver to assess the road condition and paid the fare after reaching the destination.

The officials then walked from Khajurwali Masjid via Abdalpura, Jiwajiganj police station, Gautam Marg and Nayapura to Piplinaka main road. They assessed the road width, proposed widening, traffic arrangements and infrastructure requirements on the spot.