Simhastha 2028 Preparations Intensify, UMC Imposes ₹66 Lakh Penalty On Contractors For Road Widening Delays In MP's Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Abhilash Mishra inspected major road-widening projects being undertaken ahead of Simhastha Mahaparv 2028, reviewed progress and construction quality, and imposed penalties totalling Rs 66 lakh on agencies for delays and negligence.

Accompanied by officials, Mishra inspected various sites and sought updates from contractors. He directed timely completion of works, deployment of additional labourers and resources at slow-moving sites, and faster removal of construction debris. He also ordered acceleration of drain construction, road development, pole shifting and water connections.

At the Neelkanth-Mahakal Square stretch, where a 370-metre road is being widened to 24 metres at an estimated Rs 11 crore, Mishra directed immediate debris removal using adequate machinery. He also ordered construction of 100 metres of drains according to the approved layout after demolition.

Finding delays and negligence in building demolition, he imposed a Rs 20 lakh penalty on Yogesh Enterprises. Consultant agency Technojem was fined Rs 1 lakh for failing to provide drawings and design documents.

Inspecting another 650-metre road-widening stretch, where the road is being expanded to 18 metres, Mishra directed the contractor to increase manpower and resources, accelerate demolition of remaining buildings and complete work according to prescribed standards.

He instructed officials to use precast components for drain construction and complete water connections and associated works while maintaining quality standards.

The commissioner also inspected the Ramanuj Kot-Danigate road-widening project, involving expansion of a 470-metre stretch to 18 metres.

Reviewing progress, he directed contractors to deploy additional labourers and resources to meet deadlines. Construction materials required for drains and boundary walls were found unavailable, while progress remained unsatisfactory.

Consequently, Vijay Infra was fined Rs 25 lakh for delays and inadequate arrangements.

Tata Company was also penalised Rs 20 lakh for failing to install a 1,600 mm pipeline during construction of a drain crossing.

Mishra expressed displeasure over the slow pace of the projects and warned contractors against negligence. He reiterated that all construction work must be completed within stipulated timelines, keeping the approaching Simhastha Mahaparv in view.