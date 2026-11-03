₹2.38 Lakh Last Week, Zero Bids Now As VIP Vehicle Number 0001 Fails To Attract Buyers In Indore | AI Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite strong festive-season vehicle sales in Indore, the most sought-after VIP registration number, 0001, failed to attract a single bid on the first day of the new series.

The online auction for VIP numbers under the MP-09-ED series began on Monday. However, by Monday night, no bids had been placed for number 0001, while bidding had started for number 0007. This comes even as around 700 cars were sold in Indore on Sunday, with Dhanteras due later this week.

According to available information, the auction for VIP numbers under the MP-09-EC series was held last Thursday, ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras. In that auction, number 0001 emerged as the most expensive registration number, fetching Rs 2.38 lakh. Number 0007 was sold for Rs 86,000, while number 0008 fetched Rs 56,500.

The absence of bids for number 0001 on the first day of the new series is noteworthy, given the price it commanded last week. However, it may be too early to conclude that buyers interest in VIP numbers has declined.

Applicants can register for the bidding process until 1 pm on Thursday, while the auction will continue until 5 pm the same day. The base price for number 0001 is Rs 1 lakh. On Monday, bids were placed for around 22 numbers, with each receiving only a single bid so far.

Vehicle sales gather momentum

Vehicle sales in Indore have remained strong during the festive season. Around 700 cars and 1,500 two-wheelers were sold during Ravi Pushya Nakshatra.

Dealers expect another strong turnout on Dhanteras this week. Experts are optimistic that more VIP registration numbers will attract buyers as the auction progresses.