Simhastha 2028 Preparations In Ujjain Get ₹539 Crore Boost As MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches Road Widening, Temple Redevelopment And Gateway Projects | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday night laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 539.18 crore for Simhastha Mahaparv-2028, aimed at improving pilgrim facilities, widening roads and developing religious sites and grand gateways in Ujjain.

Yadav, who visited Valmiki Dham on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, paid floral tribute to Maharishi Valmiki and performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of projects being undertaken by the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA). Addressing the programme, he said Maharishi Valmiki would continue to be remembered for as long as the verses of the Ramayana continued to resonate.

UDA chairman Ravi Solanki said the authority was working on the development of Mangal Lok, Sandipani Ashram, Shri Krishna Lok and Bhagwati Lok as part of Simhastha preparations.

Those present included district minister-in-charge Gautam Tetwal, Rajya Sabha member Balyogi Umesh Nath, former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, MP Housing Board chairman Om Jain, Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal and Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Kalawati Yadav.

Major development projects

Road widening from Ankapaat Square to Mangalnath via Khak Chowk will cover 2.01 km at a proposed cost of Rs 98.24 crore. Another road, 9 metres wide, is planned along the eastern side of the Kshipra river at Rs 2.20 crore.

The project documents mention lengths of 6.1 km and 5.33 km. The 1.45-km Shakarwasa Panchkroshi road, connecting Kushabhau Thakre Marg to Chhoti Rapta, will be widened at Rs 36.75 crore.

The Bhukhi Mata Temple complex will be developed at Rs 118.16 crore. Spread over 38,272 sq metres, the project includes a 'yajna' hall with 209 'yajna kunds', 12 shops, parking for 207 vehicles and other pilgrim amenities.

Two grand gateways are also planned. Amrit Dwar, costing Rs 19.50 crore, will stand 44 feet high and depict the mythological 'Samudra Manthan'. Panchjanya Dwar, estimated at Rs 21.65 crore, will be 54 feet high, with sculptures highlighting Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu and Ujjain's religious traditions. Both gateways will be constructed on 120-foot-wide roads.

The Siddhwat Temple complex will undergo redevelopment at Rs 14.58 crore, including improvements to the temple premises, ghat, entry and exit arrangements, queue areas and other facilities.

A grand entrance gateway, worship hall, administrative building, priests' quarters, toilets and changing facilities are also planned. The proposed 42,400-sq-ft parking area will accommodate 120 cars and 10 buses, while shops covering 2,050 sq ft are also planned for devotees.