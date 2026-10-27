Simhastha 2028 Preparations In Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Orders Faster Work On 19.8-Km Bypass And 98.7-Km Greenfield Road, Strict Quality Checks | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Asheesh Singh and collector Raushan Kumar Singh on Monday inspected key road projects being undertaken for Simhastha, including the Simhastha Bypass, Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield four-lane road and Nanakheda-Lal Gate stretch. They directed officials to accelerate construction, ensure regular monitoring and maintain quality standards to complete the projects within the stipulated deadlines.

The officials first inspected the 19.8-km Simhastha Bypass four-lane road being constructed by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC). They were informed that sub-grade work had been completed, while granular sub-base (GSB) laying and culvert construction were underway.

Singh directed officials to set monthly targets and expedite construction. He instructed departmental engineers to remain present at work sites regularly and ensure special testing and inspection of construction materials.

The officials then inspected the 98.7-km Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield four-lane road along the Sodang-Unhel road, where sub-grade, GSB and culvert construction works were in progress. Singh directed the authorities to set clear targets based on construction progress and deploy additional resources wherever necessary to ensure timely completion.

During their visit to Kala Pathar Chauraha on the Nanakheda-Lal Gate stretch, the officials reviewed traffic arrangements and directed the Public Works Department (PWD) Simhastha Division to prepare a detailed action plan for improving traffic movement.

The proposed plan should focus on organising the intersection and connecting the service road to ensure safer and smoother movement of vehicles. Singh said traffic arrangements should account for vehicles entering Ujjain from Indore, those travelling from the city towards Indore and traffic from nearby residential areas.

He directed officials to prepare a coordinated plan based on site requirements and submit it at the earliest. The proposed arrangements should ensure smooth traffic flow without causing inconvenience to residents and commuters.