Simhastha 2028 Preparations In MP’s Ujjain Gain Momentum, ACS Sanjay Dubey Reviews Infrastructure Projects Scheduled For Completion By December 2026 | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Urban Development and Housing Department, Sanjay Dubey visited Ujjain on Saturday to inspect development and construction works for Simhastha Mahaparv 2028, focusing on projects scheduled for completion by December 2026.

Reviewing the progress, quality and timelines of road widening, construction, infrastructure development and fair area works, Dubey directed officials to ensure timely completion.

Inspecting the four-lane road widening from Nanakheda Square to Shanti Palace, he directed officials to ensure proper drainage and cover roadside chambers with high-grade steel. He called for a GIS survey to identify locations for planting large shade-giving trees, street lighting according to traffic requirements and development of intersections by a single agency for better coordination.

At the Do Talab-Tagore Square road construction site, Dubey instructed officials to determine road slab height to prevent future waterlogging. He also inspected chambers being constructed in the footpath area.

At Hariphatak and Nandi Square beneath the bridge, he directed officials to design a rotary considering roads approaching from all directions to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Inspecting the under-construction Circuit House near Bhukhi Mata, he instructed the construction agency to improve pillar finishing.

While reviewing Road No 3 and Road No 10 via Badnagar Road, Dubey stressed completing drainage and pipeline works before road construction, considering the area s black soil and potential monsoon waterlogging.

He inspected the road connecting Kartik Mela Ground through Naikhedi to the Simhastha bypass and directed officials to accelerate work according to schedule.

Reviewing construction of the Simhastha Mela Office, he instructed the agency to meet the stipulated deadline. He emphasised installing high-quality cameras at the proposed Integrated Control and Command Centre and planning electrical and drainage systems alongside building construction.

At Mangalnath Temple, Dubey reviewed expansion works, including construction of the temple spire. He prioritised quality, regular monitoring and adherence to prescribed technical and quality standards across construction projects.

Divisional commissioner and Simhastha fair officer Asheesh Singh, collector Raushan Kumar Singh, municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra and other officials accompanied him during the inspection.

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