Simhastha 2028 Preparations! Bhog Mata, Gadkalika Temple Projects To Be Completed By October 2027, Four-Queue Darshan System Planned In MP's Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) chairman Ravi Solanki and divisional commissioner Asheesh Singh inspected ongoing and proposed development works at Bhog Mata and Gadkalika Mata temples on Thursday ahead of Simhastha Mahaparv 2028.

UDA CEO Sandeep Soni said the inspection focused on developing Ujjain's religious and tourist destinations.

At Bhog Mata Temple, officials reviewed the layout, design and construction plans for developing the complex into an organised religious destination.

Spread across 38,272 square metres (3.82 hectares), the project includes temple expansion and beautification, ghats along the Kshipra river, a 'yajna' hall, goddess statue, water structure, devotees' queue hall, parking, dining hall, food court, administrative building, toilets and other public amenities.

The works aim to improve facilities for devotees and infrastructure for religious activities.

At the historically and religiously significant Maa Gadkalika Mata Temple, officials reviewed the proposed Gadkalika Lok development across approximately 1.2 hectares.

They directed the contractor to begin construction immediately. Plans include a boundary wall around the complex, a traditional red-stone entrance gate and surrounding roads to improve devotees' movement and convenience.

Considering increasing footfall, officials emphasised streamlined 'darshan' arrangements. The consultant was instructed to prepare designs and plans for a four-queue system to ensure smooth and orderly movement of devotees.

Officials also reviewed the proposed infrastructure improvements and stressed timely execution of development works.

They directed that all proposed works, except those involving the temple's sanctum sanctorum, begin promptly on priority.

The UDA has set October 2027 as the deadline for completing all project works ahead of Simhastha Mahaparv 2028.