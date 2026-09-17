Simhastha 2028 In Ujjain 1,884 Cyber Warriors Train To Protect Devotees From Online Frauds | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cyber Cell has begun preparations to strengthen cybersecurity during Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain. As part of the initiative, students from colleges in Indore and Ujjain are being trained as Cyber Warriors.

So far, 1,884 students from 33 colleges have been enrolled in the programme. These include 1,113 students from 20 colleges in Indore and 771 from 13 colleges in Ujjain.

SP (Cyber Cell) Sabyasachi Saraf said that many devotees are expected to visit Ujjain during Simhastha.

Police officials said cybercriminals may target visitors through fake hotel and dharamshala booking websites, taxi bookings, fake links, QR codes, online payment fraud and social media scams. Misuse of mobile phones and personal information is also a concern.

The students will be trained to identify common cyber fraud methods, suspicious websites and links and learn about safe digital payments and social media security. They will also be taught what immediate steps to take after a cyber fraud.

DSP Subhash Singh said trained Cyber Warriors may be deployed for awareness and assistance activities during Simhastha. The Cyber Cell aims to prepare more than 2,000 Cyber Warriors by involving more colleges and students in the campaign.