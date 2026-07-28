Simhastha 2028: AI-Powered Drones To Monitor 40 Crore Devotees In Ujjain | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure the safety, convenience and seamless management of the millions of devotees expected during Simhastha Mahaparv-2028, the administration will deploy advanced technology on a large scale.

As part of efforts to modernise security arrangements, a live demonstration of state-of-the-art drone technology was conducted on Tuesday at Ranoji Ki Chhatri on the banks of the Kshipra river.

Expert companies from Chennai, Delhi and Gurugram showcased high-tech drones capable of effective surveillance within a range of nearly eight kilometres.

The demonstration was attended by ADGP Rakesh Gupta, divisional commissioner and Simhastha Fair Officer Asheesh Singh, collector Raushan Kumar Singh, DIG Navneet Bhasin, superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma and senior officials from various departments.

The officials assessed the drones' technical capabilities, operational range, camera quality and potential use in disaster management.

During the exercise, drones equipped with different technologies conducted live surveillance of the Kshipra riverfront, ghats, major roads, surrounding lanes and the proposed fair area.

Live footage demonstrated how the drones could continuously monitor crowd movement and enable swift action during emergencies.

The collector said Simhastha 2028 is expected to witness the arrival of nearly 400 million devotees, who will gather to take a holy dip in the Kshipra river.

Managing such an enormous crowd will require advanced technology integrated with a centralised control room, where drone cameras will play a crucial role.

He said several types of drones were demonstrated, including tethered drones capable of transmitting data at high speed. Wireless drones with a range of up to eight kilometres were also showcased, allowing rapid deployment to any location when required.

Some drones were equipped with public address systems for announcements, while others were designed specifically for emergency response.

Following the demonstration, the administration will determine the number and types of drones to be deployed for crowd management. Around six to seven drones featuring different technologies were demonstrated by experts from across the country.

The superintendent of police said the demonstration was organised in view of both the upcoming Simhastha and the Shravan processions. Various drone systems from different companies were evaluated for their flying capabilities, camera performance and operational efficiency.

He said some drones were fitted with high-quality public address systems, while both tethered and untethered models were assessed.

The advanced technologies incorporated in these drones would significantly enhance crowd management, security and public convenience during the grand religious event.

During Simhastha 2028, these advanced drones will be used not only for security surveillance but also for crowd management, traffic regulation and rapid emergency response.

The drones will provide real-time information to the Integrated Control Room regarding crowd density, traffic conditions, the number of devotees at various ghats and any potential disruptions.

This will enable authorities to make quicker decisions and significantly improve relief and rescue operations.