Champion Vandana Thakur Who Came To Inspire, But Left Inspired In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): World Women's Bodybuilding Championship gold medallist Vandana Thakur visited Indore to share her journey of discipline and determination with students, but it was her interaction with hearing- and speech-impaired students that left her impressed by their confidence, curiosity and determination.

“The students' discipline, curiosity and enthusiasm to learn impressed me. I came here to share my journey, but I am leaving with memories of their determination and confidence,” Thakur told Free Press.

Thakur said she had come to motivate the students through her experiences, but their approach to learning and self-improvement gave her a fresh perspective. “I was impressed by the discipline followed by the students and their efforts to learn and make the most of every opportunity available to them,” she said.

During the session, Thakur highlighted the importance of education, fitness and discipline in achieving success. She advised students to eat meals on time, maintain a proper sleep routine and devote at least 30 minutes each day to exercise. “Regular practice and consistency help individuals move closer to their goals,” she said.

The interaction became lively as students asked Thakur about her training, daily routine and the motivation behind representing India at international competitions. Responding to their questions, she said success comes through patience, hard work and dedication.

Thakur described her first interaction with deaf students as a memorable experience and appreciated their confidence and the way they expressed their thoughts during the session.

A special moment came when Anjali Chauhan, a Class 12 student, and Manju Kumari, a Class 10 student, presented Thakur with a sketch they had made. Through sign language, expressions and their artwork, the students conveyed their admiration and happiness at meeting the champion.

“The love and respect shown by the students touched me. Their confidence, discipline and enthusiasm reminded me that determination has no limits,” Thakur said.

The students used their own way of communicating to express their feelings, creating an exchange that went beyond words.

Thakur was accompanied by her trainer, Geetanjali. Monica Punjabi, Amita Marathe and Murlidhar Dhamani coordinated the programme.