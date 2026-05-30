Shri Singaji Thermal Power Plant Unveils Water Harvesting System | FP photo

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) inaugurated a rainwater harvesting system and a new CNC machine during a one-day visit to the Shri Singaji Thermal Power Project on Friday.

MPPGCL Director (Technical) Subodh Nigam and Executive Director (Operations/Generation) Abhishek Jain inspected the Phase-I and Phase-II units of the project and reviewed their operational performance.

During the visit, they directed officials to ensure the efficient and reliable functioning of the thermal power station.

A rainwater harvesting system installed at the Officers' Club was formally inaugurated by Nigam and Jain in the presence of Chief Engineer JC Junwal and newly appointed Chief Engineer RK Sahu.

The initiative is expected to promote water conservation and sustainable resource management within the project premises.

The dignitaries also inaugurated a newly installed CNC machine in the workshop.

The machine will be used for the precision machining of components required for the operation and maintenance of the power plant, reducing dependence on external resources and improving efficiency.

Additional Chief Engineers VS Mall, HS Tiwari, RD Sharma and MK Kori, Senior Chief Chemist RS Alawa, along with a large number of officers and employees, were present on the occasion.