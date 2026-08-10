Shravan Mondays Draw Thousands To Ancient Shiva Temples Across MP | FP photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): As Shravan settles over the region, devotion along the Narmada seems to deepen with every passing Monday. Nowhere is this felt more than at the Shatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Khalbuzurg village, where the river itself becomes part of the worship.

Here, the Narmada meets the Satak River, and this quiet confluence has long been considered sacred, drawing devotees who come not just to pray but to witness something the river reveals only at certain times of the year.

The temple's roots stretch back to the Narmada Purana, where Shatkeshwar Dham finds mention among the region's most revered sites.

Legend holds that Lord Brahma once performed penance here, seated beside a Havan Kund, a story that still shapes how devotees see this stretch of riverbank.

Devotees believe 360 Shivlings rest hidden within the Narmada, invisible for most of the year until the river's level drops each April and May.

As the water recedes, the Shivlings slowly emerge, and alongside them, the ancient Havan Kund resurfaces too, offering a rare glimpse before the monsoon rains arrive and the river reclaims them once more.

Six generations of caretakers, including Ajay Singh Chauhan, Mahendra Sen, Bhagwan Singh, and Gajendra Singh, have carried this tradition of faith forward, continuing the temple's rituals alongside servitor Swami Kailash Patil Maharaj. Local belief also links the temple to the birth of a sacred Kapila cow.

Adding to its mystique is the legend of Fauji Baba, a figure, devotees say once arrived on horseback at night to worship here, his visit remembered through the sound of temple bells that rang without explanation.

Together, these stories continue to draw devotees to Shatkeshwar Dham throughout Shravan.

Bhikangaon: On second Shravan Monday, Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple, Bhikangaon, saw special decorations. Five devotees worked four hours to create attractive forms of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, drawing devotees.

Khachrod: The town’s ancient Shri Neelkantheshwar Temple was adorned the deity as Mahakal using mava on second Shravan Monday. Devotees thronged for darshan and prasadi was distributed after the evening maha aarti.

Sailana: The town’s third annual Kavad Yatra from Kalyan Kedareshwar to Ujjain Mahakal began on Monday with Shiva Tandav performances.

Devotees danced through town amid grand welcomes, flowers, and honours, before the four-day pilgrimage continues toward Ratlam, Runija, Ingoriya and Ujjain.

Susner: The Lord Shiv temples saw huge crowds on the second Monday of Shravan month.

Neelkantheshwar depicted Mount Kailash, Omkareshwar showed Shiva in child form, and Mankameshwar featured Khatushyam Baba, drawing devotees amid "Har Har Mahadev" chants.

Kukshi: Near Kukshi's deserted village site, the ancient Barudeshwar Mahadev Temple houses a colossal Shivling, said to have resisted relocation attempts.

Devotees throng here throughout Shravan, believing their vows get fulfilled, with grand Mahaprasad distributed on Mahashivratri.