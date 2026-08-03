Shravan 2026: Devotees Flock To Shiva Temples, Kanwar Yatras Begin Across MP | FP photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The Baneshwari Kanwar Yatra commenced from Maheshwar to Ujjain on the first Monday of Shravan, with devotees carrying holy Narmada water for Jalabhishek of Lord Mahakaleshwar next Monday.

The eight-day pilgrimage began with puja, milk abhishek and aarti of the Narmada in the presence of saints. Yatra coordinator and MLA Golu Shukla flagged off the procession amid chants of "Bol Bam".

The yatra received a warm welcome across the city. Sanatani Hindu leader Manoj Parmar and his Mitra Mandal, the Boat Community and the Banke Bihari Temple Committee greeted the pilgrims.

At Bazaar Chowk, BJP district president Nanda Brahmane, MLA Rajkumar Meo, BJP Mandal president Vikram Patel and general secretary Mahadev Patidar felicitated Golu Shukla.

Ashish Mehta welcomed the yatra at Shri Krishna Temple, while city traders, municipal vice-president and councillors received it at Jai Stambh.

On Dhamnod Road, Manoj Parmar and his associates showered flowers on the devotees. Tableaux of Lord Shiva, Hanuman, Shri Krishna and Mirabai added to the religious fervour.

Anadikalpeshwar Mahadev draws large crowds

Alot: Large numbers of devotees visited the ancient Anadikalpeshwar Mahadev Temple at the foothills of Kanak Mountain on the first Monday of Shravan. The renovated temple has emerged as a major centre of faith, attracting Shiva devotees from across the region.

The temple is also known for Kalevar Kund, whose water is believed to help treat skin ailments. Devotees participated in prayers, continuous chanting of 'Om Namah Shivay' and Maha Aarti.

Sabudana khichdi and mawa chakki were distributed as prasad. The traditional procession of Lord Anadikalpeshwar Mahadev will begin on the third Monday of Shravan.

Dada Guru performs Lord Shiva abhishek

Mandleshwar: Akhand Nirahar Samarth Sadguru Avdhoot Saint Siddha Mahayogi Shri Dada Guru visited the ancient Gupteshwar Temple on the first Monday of Sawan and performed abhishek of Lord Shiva.

He urged devotees to protect nature, saying tree worship means planting and nurturing trees. Municipal Council president Vishwadeep Moyade and his wife Jaya Moyade worshipped a banyan tree.

Santosh Chauhan and Ratndeep Moyade of Narmada Aarti Mandal were present.

Shiva temples witness huge turnout

Ratlam: Devotees thronged Shiva temples across Ratlam on the first Monday of Shravan to offer Jalabhishek and seek blessings of Lord Shiva.

Rituals, including Rudrabhishek, Mahamrityunjaya mantra chanting, Shiva Chalisa recitation and bhajans, were held throughout the day. Temples were decorated with flowers and colourful lights.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sonu Yadav's Madhav Yadav Mitra Mandal organised a Kavad Yatra from Dhan Mandi to the Virupaksha Mahadev Temple in Bilpank, where devotees were welcomed with flower showers.

Devotees witness Nilkanth Mahadev’s bhang shringar

Khachrod: On the first Monday of Shravan, devotees thronged Shri Nilkantheshwar Mahadev Temple from morning and performed abhishek. Temples across the town also held special prayers and aartis.

In the evening, Lord Nilkanth was adorned with an attractive bhang shringar. A grand aarti was followed by prasad distribution, with a large number of devotees gathering to witness the special decoration.

Rudraksha decor adorns Neelkantheshwar temple

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Bhikangaon: Neelkantheshwar Temple has been beautifully decorated with Rudraksha beads and colourful flowers during the holy month of Shravan, attracting a large number of devotees every day.

Worshippers are visiting the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings of Lord Shiva. Daily rituals begin with a Mahabhishek performed with Vedic traditions, followed by bhajan-kirtan and other religious programmes. Devotees are participating in the events with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Temple priest Pandit Akshay Pancholi said Mahabhishek, Shiva worship, aarti and bhajan-kirtan are being organised every day throughout Sawan, creating a spiritually vibrant atmosphere in the temple.