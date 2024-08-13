Shravan 2024: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees thronged to the temples all around the city to celebrate Shravan Somwar with enthusiasm and devotion. Many devotees visited the temples early in the morning and performed abhishek. The shivlings of prominent temples, including Kata phod, Gandeshwar Mahadev, Siddheshwar mahadev, Bileshwar Mahadev, Bhuteshwar, Gutkeshwar, Devguradia, Gopeshwar, Jabreshwar and many others were adorned with flowers and colours.

From small temples in colonies to big temples, all witnessed a large number of devotees, women were chanting the name of Lord Shiva and singing hymns. Huge rangolis in the temple premises caught the attention of devotees. The courtyard of Kata Phod temple was adorned by skilled artists of the city.

FP Photo

Along with this, several kawad yatris were seen on the streets. One such Kalash-Kawad Yatra was organised from Gopeshwar Mahadev temple at Gandhi Hall to Jabreshwar Mahadev Temple at Rajwada. Around 1,000 women participated in the procession. Yatra in-charge Deependra Singh Solanki said women arrived in groups from their respective neighbourhoods to Gandhi Hall around 9 am, where a tanker filled with water from the holy rivers was already prepared.

Leading the Yatra were 11 symbolic Kawads, followed by the women, who carried Kalash filled with sacred water on their heads. The women, dancing and singing to the tunes of DJ and band music, set out from Gandhi Hall with great energy and enthusiasm.

Onlookers were amazed as the women, chanting slogans, singing hymns and performing Kirtan, made their way through the streets. The Yatra passed through MTH Compound, Khatipura and Krishnapura Chhatri, before arriving at Jabreshwar Mahadev Temple. On reaching the destination, the women performed a Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva, praying for peace, harmony and prosperity in the city.