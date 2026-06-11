Short Circuit In AC Sparks Massive Fire At A Luxury Bungalow In Indore’s Shiv Shakti Nagar Area -- VIDEO

Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Luxury Bungalow In Indore’s Shiv Shakti Nagar Area -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a luxury bungalow in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday.

The flames and thick black smoke were visible from a long distance, creating panic among local residents.

According to information, the fire broke out in the upscale Shiv Shakti Nagar area under Kanadia police station.

In the incident, Bungalow No. 5, owned by Ritesh Rajendra Dubey and located behind Rivaj Garden, was completely engulfed by the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Officials said the fire started around noon and was brought under control after nearly two hours of firefighting efforts.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was triggered by a short circuit in an air conditioner running inside the bungalow amid the intense summer heat.

The short circuit was followed by a loud blast, after which the fire spread rapidly through the house.

As the flames engulfed the bungalow, panic broke out among family members and staff present inside. Several people were trapped as the fire spread quickly.

Local residents immediately alerted the police and fire department. On receiving the information, Kanadia police and multiple fire brigade teams rushed to the spot.

8k liters of water used to control flames

Firefighters used around 8,000 litres of water to control the blaze and carried out rescue operations to evacuate those trapped safely.

Thanks to the quick response of emergency teams, a major tragedy was averted.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause, while the extent of property damage is yet to be assessed.