SHOPPING COMPLEX: Foundation stone laid in Madhya Pradesh's Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): In a big thrust for the development of Pipalrawan town, the foundation stone was laid for construction of a shopping complex to be built at a cost of Rs 56 lakh on Wednesday.

The construction of the complex began with the laying of the foundation stone by municipal council president Kavita Devnarayan Sharma. The complex would be constructed at the place of old municipal council office.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said that 22 shops would be constructed under the project, thereby increasing revenue of the civic body. This would boost business, infrastructure and employment generation. Currently, various road repair and rejuvenation work are underway at various wards of the town.

Vice president Rajendra Nahar, councillor Devnarayan Sharma, Jitendra Kushwaha and deputy engineer Chetan Chauhan, besides civic body workers also attended the programme.