SHOCKING: Dog digs up pit, pulls out baby’s body

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cops and the administration of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar (MTH) Hospital’s administration were initially red-faced when a stray dog was seen trotting on the road with a newborn’s body clutched in its jaws near Gandhi Hall here on Wednesday.

Police immediately retrieved the body of four-day-old child and informed hospital administration about the same based on the hospital sticker attached to the dead child’s hand.

Later, hospital administration cleared the air by stating that the body of the baby was handed over to the family after his death on Tuesday morning and termed in a case of improper body disposal.

“The body found in MG Road Police Station area was that of a four-day old baby of Durga, wife of Babulal, resident of Shajapur, who was admitted to the hospital on February 25”.

“Durga along with her new born child were referred from Agar after she delivered a child there on February 24, and as it was a pre-term delivery, it was referred to MTH Hospital, Indore,” Superintendent Dr PS Thakur said.

Dr Thakur added that the baby was critical since admission and died on Tuesday morning.

“We handed over the body to the baby’s father Babulal on Tuesday morning at 8.20 am. There was no case of negligence or mismanagement in the hospital, but it seems that the family didn’t dispose of the body properly and later was dug up by the stray dog,” Dr Thakur said.

Meanwhile, police station in-charge of MG Road Santosh Yadav told media, “During preliminary investigation, it was found that the family members had handed over the body to one of their relatives for disposal. The dog had dug up the pit and pulled out the body as it was not buried properly. We are searching for the relatives who disposed of the body.”