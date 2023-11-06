Shivraj Has Made The State Poor In  Education And Health Services: Pachauri

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Suresh Pachauri on Sunday targeted the Shivraj government for poor condition of education and health services, and increasing unemployment in the state.

“Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made hundreds of false promises in his tenure of 18 years. He had promised to give jobs to a person in every family, free bus services for women, and free passport services but people know the conditions. They have made the state number 1 in crime and crime against women,” Pachauri said. He added that Kamal Nath government had tried to fulfill all the promises made.

“Kamal Nath had waived off the loans of over 27 lakh farmers. The Congress government will fulfil all the promises made in the manifesto,” Pachauri said.