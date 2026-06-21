Shiv Baraat Draws Thousands Amid Devotional Fervour In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Shiv Baraat was taken out in the Balaji area amid a devotional atmosphere on Sunday morning.

The procession started from Mukut Manglik Bhawan and passed through Gumasta Nagar and Scheme No. 71, attracting a large number of devotees.

The colourful procession featured horses, decorated buggies, camels, tableaux of Lord Shiva, and groups dressed as ghosts and spirits.

Artists portraying Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati added spiritual charm to the event. Thousands of Maheshwari community members participated in colourful attire, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere.

Along with the religious celebration, a health camp was organised in the Balaji area where 265 people underwent health check-ups and around 156 community members received free medical consultation from doctors. Several doctors extended their services during the camp.

The Balaji area also organised the Maheshwari Ideal competition, divided into two age groups, below 15 years and above 15 years. Around 40 participants from across Madhya Pradesh took part.

Several community representatives attended the programme, while Mahila Mandal president Madhuri Somani expressed gratitude to all guests and participants.