Consortium For Educational Communication Holds Workshop For Academicians In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), a UGC body and National Coordinator for the SWAYAM platform, conducted an online workshop on June 18 for academicians of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, in collaboration with EMRC Indore.

The session, attended by 60 participants, including academicians, subject experts, and Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) course coordinators, was part of CEC's 2026 outreach drive to boost awareness of its Massive Open Online Courses.

This marks the 10th such workshop conducted so far this year. The team addressed queries on credit transfers, course mapping, and enrolment, as well as making presentations on MOOC fundamentals.

Dr Chandan Gupta, Director, EMRC Indore, highlighted how MOOCs could help push India's gross enrolment ratio to 50% by 2035, in line with NEP 2020 targets.

He also announced nine new CEC MOOCs, part of 172 courses planned for the July–December 2026 semester, and urged faculty to develop courses in Indian Knowledge Systems and Artificial Intelligence.