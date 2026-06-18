MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Computer Lab In Indore Under 'School Chale Hum' Campaign; Interacts With Students During Visit | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a new computer lab at the Government Sharda Kanya Higher Secondary School in Indore on Thursday as part of the state's 'School Chale Hum' campaign.

During his visit, he interacted with students, encouraged them to focus on their studies, and highlighted the importance of education and digital learning.

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Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited the historic stepwell at Veer Hanuman Temple, where he offered prayers and wished for the peace and prosperity of the state.

He later attended a local programme at Bilawali Talab, where he met local residents and public representatives.

After these events, Yadav reached the Government Sharda Kanya Higher Secondary School, where a major programme under the 'School Chale Hum' campaign was organised.

Along with inaugurating the computer lab, he spoke to students, motivated them to continue their education, and stressed the government's commitment to improving educational facilities in government schools.

Following the school programme, the Chief Minister reached Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore to welcome President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in the city to begin her five-day official visit to Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visits the ancient baoli located at Shri Veergadi Hanuman Mandir and offers prayers. pic.twitter.com/MdvSGBEMM0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 18, 2026

President Murmu later travelled to the Omkareshwar Temple to offer prayers at the revered Jyotirlinga shrine before continuing with her official engagements in the state.