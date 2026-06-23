Shishukunj School Food Poisoning: 100 Students Ill, Protests Erupt In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A wave of panic and protests broke out at Shishukunj International School in Jhalaria, Indore, on Monday after over 100 students fell ill. The medical emergency followed a meal and water served during the school’s Yoga Day celebrations over the weekend.

According to parents and school sources, more than 100 children from Kindergarten (KG) to Class 4 fell ill after consuming the midday meal and water provided on campus. The students complained of acute abdominal pain, vomiting and high fever. As the situation escalated, parents rushed children to nearby hospitals and paediatric centres. Medical staff confirmed multiple cases of food poisoning, gastroenteritis and severe dehydration.

Video shows confrontation at school

Video footage shows a confrontation between parents and school staff inside the administrative building. Parents were seen crowding the reception area and demanding immediate action, alleging slow response from the administration.

The footage captures parents questioning officials over delays in addressing the situation while distressed families gathered outside the reception area.

Parents demand action, officials inspect campus

The suspected case of contaminated food and water triggered outrage in the local community.

Senior food safety officer Manish Swami said, “Following several cases of ill students at the school, we went to the school to collect food samples.” He added that there was suspicion of expired spices, salt and other items being used.

“The samples will be sent to Bhopal for testing,” Swami said.

SDO Deepak Chouhan said, “The school also admitted that at least 100 students have suffered infections and on the order of Collector Shivam Verma, health, food and administrative department representatives are inspecting the school premises.”

Later in the day, reportedly expired items including salt, spices and namkeen were found in the school canteen. The canteen was subsequently sealed by the administration.

Police intervene

Police from Kanadiya reached the school at 1.30 pm amid rising tension and protests.

According to Kanadiya police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav, the school stated that the food was served on Saturday and that CCTV cameras were installed in the mess for monitoring.

He added that students were not hospitalised but were unwell, and no medical certificates had been submitted.

No written complaint was filed by parents with police, and no further action has been taken so far.

School’s response

Richa Tiwari, headmistress, said the school had launched an internal inquiry.

“There is no proof that students fell sick because of the school. Complaints came after 48 hours of stomach infections. We served cooked food including rajma, rice, chaulai and ice-cream from a reputed brand. The ice-cream was manufactured in June and had a one-year shelf life.

“Our RO plants in both wings were serviced last month, and all staff consumed the same food. We are investigating the cause of the infection. We have received 35 emails and records of around 100 affected students. Parents are welcome to inspect the kitchen and mess,” she said.

Previous safety concerns

The incident has renewed concerns over safety at the school. In November 2025, five students were injured when a glass beaker containing dilute hydrochloric acid exploded during a chemistry demonstration in front of Class 7 students. The children required medical treatment for injuries caused by glass shards and chemical exposure.