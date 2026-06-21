150 Join International Yoga Day Event At Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) marked International Yoga Day at its UTD campus with enthusiastic participation from around 150 faculty members, employees, students and local citizens.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai set a fitness-focused example by arriving at the venue on a bicycle, promoting the message of sustainable and active living.

Registrar Prajjwal Khare and several other university officials were also present during the programme.

The yoga session was conducted by Harshvardhan Singh from the School of Yoga, while Neeta Malviya compered the event.

Participants performed a range of yoga practices including asanas, pranayama, meditation and yoga nidra in line with the Common Yoga Protocol issued for International Yoga Day.

As part of the programme, attendees also watched the live address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke on the global significance of yoga and its role in promoting holistic well-being.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Singhai emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life for maintaining physical, mental and emotional balance.

He urged students and staff to adopt a disciplined lifestyle rooted in wellness practices.

Organised under the guidance of School of Yoga head Dr Sudhira Chandel, the programme concluded with a collective pledge to embrace a healthy and mindful way of living through regular yoga practice.