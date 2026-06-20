CM, Khattar Launches ₹2,935 Crore Indore-Ujjain Corridor | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar performed the bhoomi pujan of a four-lane greenfield road project on Saturday.

The Rs 2,935 crore project is expected to provide faster connectivity between Indore and Ujjain.

The bhoomi pujan programme was held at Chandrawatiganj in the presence of Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MPs Shankar Lalwani and Anil Firojiya, and other public representatives.

Addressing a gathering after the ceremony, Chief Minister Yadav said the four-lane corridor would provide a direct link between Indore and Ujjain.

The route will connect Piteshwar near Indore with Chintaman Ganesh in Ujjain. He said the project would also link Pithampur to the Delhi-Mumbai Economic Corridor through the Nimar region, boosting economic activity and industrial growth.

Yadav said the state government had reduced the road's elevation following requests from farmers to facilitate easier movement.

He added that the route had historical significance, as saints, sages and devotees once travelled along it on foot. The greenfield corridor, he said, would emerge as a new symbol of development for the Ujjain-Sanwer-Indore region.

He said the project would make travel between Indore and Ujjain smoother and faster while benefiting the lakhs of devotees expected to visit Ujjain during Simhastha-2028.

Union Minister Khattar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "development through heritage" was driving infrastructure and development projects across Madhya Pradesh.

He praised the work carried out in Ujjain under the Smart City Mission and said the city had witnessed significant transformation under the leadership of Chief Minister Yadav.

Khattar said preserving cultural heritage while promoting development was essential for strengthening the country's identity and sense of pride.