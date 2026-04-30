Shillong Honeymoon Murder: Raja Raghuvanshi's Family To Approach High Court After Accused Wife Sonam Gets Bail

Raja Raghuvanshi's Family To Approach High Court After Sonam's Bail | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was granted bail, Raja’s family has started the procedure get it cancelled.

According to information, Raja’s brother, Vipin, has spoken to a lawyer in Shillong and begun the legal process to challenge the bail in the High Court.

He said the lawyer has sent the required documents, which he will sign and return soon. The appeal is expected to be filed within a week.

The family also made serious allegations against Sonam’s parents and brother. Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, said she wants to question Sonam if she comes to Indore about why she killed her son.

As soon as Sonam was released on bail, Raja’s family expressed anger and shock over the decision.

Raja’s mother in disbelief!

When the news of Sonam Raghuvanshi receiving bail broke, Raja’s mother, Uma, said she was shocked and upset.

She questioned how Sonam got bail even though she believes Sonam planned her son’s murder.

She said the police had investigated the case for 9 months, but things changed suddenly. Uma is now asking the government to hand over the case to the CBI so her son can get justice.

"She masterminded the murder, how can she be granted bail after killing my son."



- Honeymoon murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma reacts to bail bail given to Sonam Raghuvanshi pic.twitter.com/a42SFgxoIN — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) April 28, 2026

Background

Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore, was allegedly murdered by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon with the help of others. Shillong police had arrested 5 accused, including Sonam, in the case.

Later, 3 more people were arrested for destroying evidence. All were sent to jail, and earlier some of the accused were granted bail. On Monday, Sonam also got bail from the court.

According to information, Raja and Sonam got married on May 11, 2025. They went to Shillong, Meghalaya, on May 21 for their honeymoon and went missing on May 23. After 10 days, Raja’s body was found in a 30-foot-deep gorge with multiple stab wounds.

Sonam was initially missing but later surrendered before police in Uttar Pradesh. During the investigation, police arrested three other accused – Akash, Anand and Vishal.