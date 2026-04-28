Shillong Honeymoon Murder: Indore's Sonam Raghuvanshi Gets Bail In Husband Raja's Murder Case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sonam Raghuvanshi has been granted bail in the Honeymoon Murder Case on Tuesday. She was accused of murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Raghuvanshi was granted bail after spending 11 months in jail. She had filed a bail petition in the Shillong court in December 2025.

Sonam, in her bail petition, mentioned that she was happy in her marriage with Raja. She denied allegations of her relationship with co-accused Raj Kushwaha, stating that they shared a ‘brother and sister’ bond.

Sonam, further stressed in the petition, that she had actively participated in all wedding arrangements, and even shopped her outfits according to Raja’s preferences. She maintained that she was looking forward to her marriage with Raja and had no animosity towards him, arguing there was no reason to kill him.



Notably, Sonam and Raja tied knot in May 2025. They left for honeymoon a few days later. The couple visited famous shaktipeeth Kamakhya Temple in Assam, and then planned to explore Shillong in Meghalaya.

The couple was last spotted together while trekking in the hills of Shillong.

The couple went missing on May 23, 2025. A few days later, on June 2, Raja’s body was found in a gorge. Sonam was traced at a dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 9. She was arrested.

Indore missing couple case | Sonam Raghuvanshi, age about 24 years, was found at Kashi Dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. She was sent to Sadar Hospital for initial treatment and then kept in the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur: ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash… pic.twitter.com/6buc7iX5eG — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025

She initially claimed that was drugged and abandoned. During interrogation, Sonam allegedly confessed to plotting her husband’s murder with her lover, Raj Kushwaha.