Shift liquor shop: Residents of ward no 2 to collector in Mandsaur district

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of ward no 2, led by ward councilor reached collector office to register their protest against newly-opened liquor shop in slum area of Mandsaur district.

Residents also served an ultimatum to administration and shop owner to shift the liquor shop somewhere else. They warned to intensify protest if the shop was not shifted by April 1.

Members led by ward councilor Pinki Kamlesh Soni also handed over a memorandum to SDM. In the memorandum, it was urged that the newly-opened country liquor shop be shifted from the area as it was close to a temple, educational institutes and small and medium size factories. Due to proximity, religious sentiments of residents were hit.

In addition to that, liquor shop was openly flouting rule B & C under Section 62 of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act 1915. The opening of shop could also lead to spurt in crime incidents and lure teenagers, men toward intoxication, hence it should be closed immediately.

